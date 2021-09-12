The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $775.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $850.00 to $775.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $864.06.

Shares of SAM opened at $542.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $716.02 and a 200 day moving average of $973.11. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $510.25 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total value of $2,508,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $20,028,750. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

