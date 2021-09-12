The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SAM traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $542.82. The stock had a trading volume of 461,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $716.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $973.11. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $510.25 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $864.06.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total value of $2,574,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $20,028,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

