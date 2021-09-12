The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $335.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.63 and its 200 day moving average is $309.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.35.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

