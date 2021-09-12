The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 79.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,784 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $906.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.