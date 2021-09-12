The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after buying an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $403.48 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

