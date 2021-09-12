The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. 2,900,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,701. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,532.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,821.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

