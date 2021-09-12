The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives $15.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

HNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The Honest has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Honest will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

