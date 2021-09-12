The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,239,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,772. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.28.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

