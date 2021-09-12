The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The Kroger also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

NYSE KR traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,239,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.28.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.