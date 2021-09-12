The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $105.00 at Roth Capital

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

LOVE stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

