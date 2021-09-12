The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

