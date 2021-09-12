The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 13,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 39,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $297.83 million, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.69.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The Westaim had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 265.70%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

