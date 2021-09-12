The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after buying an additional 2,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,561,000 after purchasing an additional 839,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,445,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

