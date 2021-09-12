Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the medical research company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $20.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $571.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $412.80 and a 1-year high of $575.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.95.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.