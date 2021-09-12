Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TOPS stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Top Ships in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Top Ships by 2,491.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Top Ships in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Top Ships in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Top Ships in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.