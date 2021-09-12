Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – William Blair upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

CURV stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

