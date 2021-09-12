Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires New Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.78% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMGC. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

NASDAQ:RMGC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,904. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.