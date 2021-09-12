Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 145,148 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises approximately 6.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $430,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after buying an additional 1,985,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 594.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,669,000 after buying an additional 1,285,297 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Targa Resources by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,008,000 after buying an additional 527,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

TRGP stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. 898,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,311. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

