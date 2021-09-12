Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.19. 72,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,703. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.07. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.47%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

