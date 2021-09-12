Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 23,970 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

