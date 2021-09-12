Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.33. 1,534,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,607. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.