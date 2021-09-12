Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,799 shares during the period. DCP Midstream accounts for 4.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $291,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 80,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 28.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 113,735 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 397,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after buying an additional 48,255 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 362,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,822. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

