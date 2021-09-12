Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,716,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AQUA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

AQUA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 567,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,399. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,959 shares of company stock worth $5,187,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

