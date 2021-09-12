Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USAC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 2.18.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -954.55%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

