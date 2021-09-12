Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 24,975 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream accounts for about 0.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $104,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $75,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Shares of ENLC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,205,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,297. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $66,955. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

