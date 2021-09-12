Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Raises Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after buying an additional 441,766 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $2,707,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 36.7% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRMW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 543,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,841. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -171.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

