TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24).

TCON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 53,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,173. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

In related news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

