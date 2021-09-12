Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 197,559 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the average volume of 16,885 call options.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $123.70 on Friday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

