Traders Purchase Large Volume of Trip.com Group Call Options (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 31,291 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 573% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,648 call options.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

TCOM opened at $30.91 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 117,274 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 220,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

