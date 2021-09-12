Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$5.25. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 36.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRZ. TD Securities upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transat A.T. currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

Shares of TRZ opened at C$4.74 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$3.56 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.37.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.2700002 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

