Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TCLAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

TCLAF stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

