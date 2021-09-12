Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.22.

TCL.A stock opened at C$22.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$15.47 and a twelve month high of C$26.45.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

