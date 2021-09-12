Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Translate Bio by 87.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Translate Bio by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TBIO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of TBIO opened at $37.41 on Friday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.