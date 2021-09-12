Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPRKY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock remained flat at $$24.92 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

