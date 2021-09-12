Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Shares Down 0.1%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) shares fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,941,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

