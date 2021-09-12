TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,644 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of TrueBlue worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TrueBlue by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in TrueBlue by 71.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 15.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TrueBlue by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

TBI opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

