TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.24. TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 299 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

