TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,446 shares of company stock worth $533,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.56 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

