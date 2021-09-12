Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Several research analysts have commented on TUP shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. 340,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,038. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.85.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 235,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

