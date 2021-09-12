Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Up 4.4%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.58. 8,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 972,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

