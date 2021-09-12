Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $1,211,500.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TYL stock opened at $471.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $95,231,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

