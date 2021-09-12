UBS Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €15.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) target price on Engie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.53 ($18.27).

Get Engie alerts:

EPA:ENGI opened at €11.76 ($13.83) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.05. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.