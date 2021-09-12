UGI Co. (UGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

UGI has raised its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UGI to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

UGI stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that UGI will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. Barclays raised their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

