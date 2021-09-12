Unicly Hashmasks Collection Price Tops $0.0479 on Major Exchanges (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $1,683.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00131548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00184704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.33 or 1.00228849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.98 or 0.07291142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.37 or 0.00968615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

