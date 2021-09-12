UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.39. 47,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 129,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNCRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

