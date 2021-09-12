UniMex Network Price Hits $1.27 on Major Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $89,529.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00074753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00132878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00187582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.57 or 0.07318941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,988.78 or 1.00218010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $449.75 or 0.00980077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003040 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,049,988 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

