United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) President Brett J. Hart Sells 77,777 Shares

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after purchasing an additional 579,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,889,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

