United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

