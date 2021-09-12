UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,554 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $306,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $9.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,613. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $380.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

