Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,845 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,146,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.15.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $147.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

